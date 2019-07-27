Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rugby League

Replay: AIC rugby league, Padua v Iona Grade 9

by Lachlan Grey
27th Jul 2019 2:01 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

The inaugural AIC rugby league season got underway on Saturday, and we were there at Curlew Park to livestream the Grade 9 clash between Padua and Iona.

Each week during the seven round season we will livestream three games, covering different schools each time.

This weekend we focused on Padua v Iona in the Grade 9, Grade 10 and Open matches.

Check out the replay of the Grade 9 match in the video player above.

 

 

AIC RUGBY LEAGUE ROUND 1

Saturday, July 27 at Curlew Park, St Patrick's

*St Patrick's v St Laurence's

*Padua v Iona

*Villanova v St Edmunds

 

SCHEDULE

8.30am - Year 5

9.30am - Year 6

10.30am - Year 7

11.30am - Year 8

12.30pm - Year 9 (Livestream)

1.30pm - Year 10 (Livestream)

2.40pm - Open (Livestream)

More Stories

aic rugby league livestreaming rugby league

Top Stories

    OPINION: Hindsight not always helpful when talking to teens

    premium_icon OPINION: Hindsight not always helpful when talking to teens

    News If teenagers had crystal balls and the ability to make decisions, control emotions based on what they will later learn, we'd all have made different choices

    How to research your family origins for free

    premium_icon How to research your family origins for free

    News Access to 299 million immigration records for a limited time

    FINAL DAYS: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    premium_icon FINAL DAYS: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    News You can also get home delivery and special rewards