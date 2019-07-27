Replay: AIC rugby league, Padua v Iona Grade 9
The inaugural AIC rugby league season got underway on Saturday, and we were there at Curlew Park to livestream the Grade 9 clash between Padua and Iona.
Each week during the seven round season we will livestream three games, covering different schools each time.
This weekend we focused on Padua v Iona in the Grade 9, Grade 10 and Open matches.
Check out the replay of the Grade 9 match in the video player above.
AIC RUGBY LEAGUE ROUND 1
Saturday, July 27 at Curlew Park, St Patrick's
*St Patrick's v St Laurence's
*Padua v Iona
*Villanova v St Edmunds
SCHEDULE
8.30am - Year 5
9.30am - Year 6
10.30am - Year 7
11.30am - Year 8
12.30pm - Year 9 (Livestream)
1.30pm - Year 10 (Livestream)
2.40pm - Open (Livestream)