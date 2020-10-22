Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

REPLAY: Gladstone’s election debate

Darryn Nufer
22nd Oct 2020 3:28 PM | Updated: 7:16 PM

 

THE Queensland Election campaign hots up tonight with three candidates contesting the seat of Gladstone participating in a free, live-streamed debate hosted by The Observer and The Courier Mail.

Aiming to ensure Queenslanders make an informed decision based on facts when they head to the polls on Saturday, October 31, this free live-streamed debate will give voters the opportunity to hear each candidate's pitch, sharing what matters most to them in the lead up to election day.

The debate will also provide a forum where we will ask real questions submitted by our readers, giving candidates the opportunity to showcase their knowledge and passion for our local issues.

Candidates participating in the debate are incumbent Labor MP Glenn Butcher, the LNP's Ron Harding, and One Nation's Kevin Jorgensen.

The event will be delivered via StreamYard and streamed live on The Observer and The Courier Mail websites from 6.30pm - 7pm today (Thursday, October 22).

The stream, which is FREE for anyone to view, will go live at 6.30pm - please be sure to refresh your page at this time.

gladstone election debate 2020 livestream debate queensland election 2020 debate
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        STORM WARNING: Severe thunderstorms to hit Wide Bay

        STORM WARNING: Severe thunderstorms to hit Wide Bay

        News Batten down the hatches: BOM warns damaging winds, large hailstones and heavy rainfall headed for parts of the region

        Greg Armstrong murder trial: Judge retires for verdict

        Premium Content Greg Armstrong murder trial: Judge retires for verdict

        Crime The unsolved murder of Gregory Armstrong could be cracked in days

        Fraser Coast man, 71, charged with rape, sexual assault

        Premium Content Fraser Coast man, 71, charged with rape, sexual assault

        News He was conducting a therapeutic business at his home

        BREAKING: Fire burning near Fraser Island campground

        BREAKING: Fire burning near Fraser Island campground

        News The fire started earlier on Thursday