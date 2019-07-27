Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rugby League

Replay: Iona holds off Padua in AIC thriller

by Kyle Pollard
27th Jul 2019 4:13 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Iona College's defence was heavily tested but the school was able to desperately hold on against Padua College in the opening round of the AIC rugby league.

In a frantic few minutes from the final bell, Padua consistently put Iona under pressure but ultimately fell short in an 18-16 thriller.

Watch the full replay of the match in the player above, and access full replays of the Grade 9 match here, and the Grade 10 match here.

The Courier-Mail will livestream from all seven rounds this season, covering different schools throughout the year. Sign up now to make sure you don't miss out.

More Stories

aic rugby league livestreaming rugby league

Top Stories

    OPINION: Hindsight not always helpful when talking to teens

    premium_icon OPINION: Hindsight not always helpful when talking to teens

    News If teenagers had crystal balls and the ability to make decisions, control emotions based on what they will later learn, we'd all have made different choices

    How to research your family origins for free

    premium_icon How to research your family origins for free

    News Access to 299 million immigration records for a limited time

    FINAL DAYS: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    premium_icon FINAL DAYS: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    News You can also get home delivery and special rewards