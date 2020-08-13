Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Soccer

REPLAY: Qld Schools Premier League Cavendish Road v PBC

by Andrew Dawson
13th Aug 2020 2:45 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Seven schools will be playing for a place in the Queensland Schools Premier League grand finals today.

Palm Beach Currumbin, Kelvin Grove SC, Helensvale SHS, Chancellor SC, Cavendish Road SHS. Corinda SHS and Murrumba SC have teams in the semi-finals, with matches to be livestreamed on this website from 9AM today.

Subscribe now to view the games, plus next week's grand finals, while also unlocking the best news coverage across News' sites around Australia.

Cavendish Road SHS and Palm Beach Currumbin were old campaigners in the finals, but the appearance Corinda SHS will be new-comers to the finals arena.

TODAY'S SEMI-FINALS SCHEDULE

9am: Helensvale SHS v Palm Beach Currumbin (senior boys)

11am: Kelvin Grove SC v Chancellor SC (junior girls)

11am: Cavendish Road SHS v Palm Beach Currumbin (junior boys)

1pm: Cavendish Road SHS v Palm Beach Currumbin (junior girls)

1pm: Kelvin Grove SC v Corinda SHS (junior boys)

3pm: Murrumba SC v Cavendish Road SHS (senior girls)

More Stories

cavendish road shs livestream palm beach currumbin shs queensland schools premier league replay
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bank card fraud goes on spending spree at Bay shops

        Premium Content Bank card fraud goes on spending spree at Bay shops

        Crime Find out where thief’s dodgy charges were racked up

        ROOAARR: Pre-historic legend inspires caravan of future

        Premium Content ROOAARR: Pre-historic legend inspires caravan of future

        News Where you can see super van’s Aussie debut on Coast

        Why weddings can still be magical despite weird rules

        Premium Content Why weddings can still be magical despite weird rules

        Lifestyle How Coast venue is rising to the challenges of virus restrictions