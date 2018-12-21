REPORT CARD: Gympie state schools with the best attendance
PRELIMINARY data sourced from the Queensland Government and My School has revealed the top performing Gympie region state schools in terms of attendance this year.
Widgee State School came out on top, averaging just 5.11 days off per student for the year.
Sick days, disciplinary days, unauthorised or unexplained absences and 'other' absences were noted in the data collection.
READ MORE
- REVEALED: Sunshine Coast schools with best attendance
- Which Bundy schools made the naughty list this year
- Coast's worst behaved school students exposed
Additional Government data, first collected in the 2014 school year, showed Gympie state schools had a collective attendance rate of 90.2 per cent as at October of this year - the region's lowest return since 2014 (90.3 per cent).
This year's figure dropped off by 0.7 per cent on last year's result as 14 Gympie LGA schools returned their lowest rate in five years.
Theebine State School had the lowest rate of any Gympie LGA school at 81.3 per cent, followed by Gympie Special School with 83.9 per cent and Gympie State High School on 85.8 per cent.
Widgee State School achieved their highest rate over the data collection period with a 94.5 per cent mark for 2018.
Kandanga State School had the next highest with 93.7 per cent, but that mark was also the school's lowest performance over the five years.
Wolvi and One Mile (93.6 per cent) followed, and Jones Hill (93.2) rounded out the top five, but they also had their worst statistical year since 2014.
James Nash State High School had the better performance of Gympie's state high schools with 89.8 per cent, but they narrowly avoided posting their own five-year low, which remains at 88.9 per cent in 2014.
NOTE: The average absences for each Gympie region state school are unofficial and subject to inaccuracies due to discrepancies. The averages are intended to give a general picture of each school's performance only.
My School enrolment data was only current up to 2017, and those numbers are noted for each school.
Top 5 Gympie region state schools with best attendance rates
1. Widgee State School (5.11 absent days per student)
2. One Mile State School (5.37)
3. Kandanga State School (5.56)
4. Jones Hill State School (6.59)
=5. Gympie East State School (6.63)
=5. Gympie South State School (6.63)
Full list of 2018 attendance numbers by reason
Kilkivan State School
Population (2017): 102
Total sick days: 497
Other: 386
Unauthorised/Unexplained: 199
Disciplinary days: 7
Average days off per student: 10.67
Two Mile State School
Population (2017): 81
Total sick days: 391
Other: 130
Unexplained: 78
Disciplinary days: N/A
Average days off per student: 7.39
Jones Hill State School
Population (2017): 399
Total sick days: 1576
Other: 842
Unexplained/Unauthorised: 193
Disciplinary days: 20
Average days off per student: 6.59
Gympie East State School
Population (2017): 125
Total sick days: 512
Other: 291
Unexplained: 26
Disciplinary days: N/A
Average days off per student: 6.63
Chatsworth State School
Population (2017): 221
Total sick days: 811
Other: 232
Unexplained: 777
Disciplinary days: 14
Average days off per student: 8.29
Kandanga State School
Population (2017): 46
Total sick days: 127
Other: 92
Unexplained: 6
Disciplinary days: 31
Average days off per student: 5.56
Amamoor State School
Population (2017): 75
Total sick days: 292
Other: 218
Unexplained: 26
Disciplinary days: 5
Average days off per student: 7.21
Dagun State School
Population (2017): 35
Total sick days: 135
Other: 194
Unexplained: N/A
Disciplinary days: N/A
Average days off per student: 9.4
Federal State School
Population (2017): 99
Total sick days: 471
Other: 223
Unexplained: 76
Disciplinary days: N/A
Average days off per student: 7.77
Rainbow Beach State School
Population (2017): 93
Total sick days: 317
Other: 202
Unexplained: 316
Disciplinary days: N/A
Average days off per student: 8.97
Kia Ora State School
Population (2017): 62
Total sick days: 148
Other: 118
Unexplained: 180
Disciplinary days: 15
Average days off per student: 7.43
Wolvi State School
Population (2017): 23
Total sick days: 86
Other: 39
Unexplained: 55
Disciplinary days: N/A
Average days off per student: 7.82
Widgee State School
Population (2017): 52
Total sick days: 83
Other: 72
Unauthorised/Unexplained: 111
Disciplinary days: N/A
Average days off per student: 5.11
Mary Valley State College
Population (2017): 155
Total sick days: 905
Other: 613
Unauthorised/Unexplained: 28
Disciplinary days: 105
Average days off per student: 10.65
Gympie Central State School
Population (2017): 243
Total sick days: 844
Other: 460
Unexplained: 502
Disciplinary days: 6
Average days off per student: 7.45
Monkland State School
Population (2017): 81
Total sick days: 354
Other: 127
Unexplained: 258
Disciplinary days: 7
Average days off per student: 9.20
One Mile State School
Population (2017): 458
Total sick days: 1391
Other: 902
Unauthorised/Unexplained: 103
Disciplinary days: 67
Average days off per student: 5.37
Tin Can Bay State School
Population (2017): 326
Total sick days: 1255
Other: 1017
Unauthorised/Unexplained: 1223
Disciplinary days: 138
Average days off per student: 11.14
Gympie West State School
Population (2017): 524
Total sick days: 1666
Other: 779
Unauthorised/Unexplained: 1450
Disciplinary days: 56
Average days off per student: 7.54
Tiaro State School (Fraser Coast LGA)
Population (2017): 31
Total sick days: 183
Other: 143
Unauthorised/Unexplained: N/A
Disciplinary days: N/A
Average days off per student: 10.51
Bauple State School (Fraser Coast LGA)
Population (2017): 47
Total sick days: 147
Other: 116
Unexplained: 148
Disciplinary days: 5
Average days off per student: 8.85
Glenwood State School (Fraser Coast LGA)
Population (2017): 83
Total sick days: 495
Other: 234
Unexplained/Unauthorised: 38
Disciplinary days: 29
Average days off per student: 9.59
Gympie South State School
Population (2017): 532
Total sick days: 1582
Other: 1141
Unexplained: 766
Disciplinary days: 43
Average days off per student: 6.63
Woolooga State School
Population (2017): 13
Total sick days: 79
Other: 62
Unexplained: 32
Disciplinary days: N/A
Average days off per student: 13.30
Theebine State School
Population (2017): 14
Total sick days: 40
Other: 24
Unexplained: 53
Disciplinary: N/A
Average days off per student: 8.35
Goomeri State School
Population (2017): 140
Total sick days: 730
Other: 482
Unexplained/Unauthorised: 216
Disciplinary days: 2
Average days off per student: 10.21
Gympie Special School
Population (2017): 65
Total sick days: 375
Other: 352
Unexplained: 173
Disciplinary: 2
Average days off per student: 13.87
Gunalda State School
Population (2017): 24
Total sick days: 125
Other: 258
Unauthorised: 7
Unexplained: N/A
Disciplinary days: N/A
Average days off per student: 16.25
Gundiah State School (Fraser Coast LGA)
Population (2017): 24
Total sick days: 167
Other: 95
Unauthorised/Unexplained: 43
Disciplinary: 3
Average days off per student: 12.83
HIGH SCHOOLS
Gympie State High School
Population (2017): 1066
Total sick days: 3823
Other: 2882
Unauthorised/Unexplained: 6645
Disciplinary days: 907
Average days off per student: 13.37
James Nash State High School
Population (2017): 1229
Total sick days: 5738
Other: 3016
Unauthorised/Unexplained: 2345
Disciplinary days: 564
Average days off per student: 9.48