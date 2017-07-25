Report on Scarness beach lights to be tabled at council

LIGHT IT UP: Cr Denis Chapman displays the proposed area for the Scarness beach lights, which would cover an area of 300m of the foreshore.

A PROPOSAL to install floodlights and cameras along the Scarness foreshore will return to Wednesday's council meeting for discussion.

It follows after the motion to install about six LED floodlighs along Scarness beach, along with additional security cameras, was carried 10-1 at April's meeting.

A report on the feasibility of the proposal will be tabled before councillors on Wednesday.

Infrastructure Councillor Denis Chapman said the report would cover government recommendations and methods to address the effect of the lights on sea life.

"These lights are about trying to promote the Scarness foreshore, we want to get people in at night and make it a safer place,” Cr Chapman said.

"It's all about bringing families into the area.”

A Chronicle Poll conducted in April found 63% of readers supported floodlights being installed along the beach.