Penrith Panthers general manager Phil Gould has spent eight years at the club.
Rugby League

Phil Gould ‘forced out’ of Panthers

23rd Apr 2019 3:48 PM

NRL great Phil Gould is reportedly set to leave the Penrith Panthers.

The Daily Telegraph reported the long-time commentator and Penrith head honcho has faced "ongoing suggestions he will be forced out of the club" after eight years out west.

As general manager, Gould endured a nightmare start to the year after a series of off-field scandals rocked the club. A rocky 2-4 start to the season has also placed serious pressure on the men at the foot of the mountain with new coach Ivan Cleary struggling to produce gold.

Multiple outlets are reporting the footy icon is set to make a hasty departure.

The Daily Telegraph reported that insiders within the club believe Cleary wants full autonomy over decisions on the field.

The Panthers board is understood to be holding an emergency meeting tomorrow.

CEO Brian Fletcher denied claims Gould had quit his post and said he was still employed by the club "as of today".

Penrith Panthers general manager Phil Gould has reportedly stepped down.
