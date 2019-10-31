Report reveals Aussies losing thousands in scams

Report from Westpac Group reveals Australians who are scammed lose thousands of dollars. Picture Supplied.

A RECENT report initiated by the Westpac Group has found Australians who were scammed in the last 12 months lost an average of $12,000.

The report found those living in NSW/ACT were the least likely to research companies they were dealing with.

Queenslanders believed more than any other they would not fall for a scam, however they were the most likely to be affected by a scam.

The reports have led St George Bank - part of the Westpac Group - to urged people to be more protective of their money.

"Scammers are now using very sophisticated techniques, tricks and technologies to convince unsuspecting Australians to hand over their hard-earned cash," said Tweed City branch manager, Lisa Allan.

"With one in five Australians not talking about scam prevention, it's important we lift the lid on scams through building awareness and taking simple steps to protect ourselves against scammers."

Some of the tips offered include never providing personal information in emails, phone calls and text messages.

Also keeping up-to-date with computer software and be wary of emails requesting your information.