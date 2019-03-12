REPORT: Thousands of Wide Bay workers missing on Super

Industry Super Australia's analysis of the latest tax office regional employment reveals 65,830 workers in the Wide Bay and Sunshine Coast regions (about 33.3 per cent of workers) were underpaid their superannuation

THOUSANDS of Wide Bay workers are missing out on about $2000 in superannuation entitlements every year, a new report reveals.

The findings coincide with super problems at a Telstra call centre in Maryborough, where workers employed at the centre through labour-hire company Rubicor were owed thousands of superannuation dollars.

Industry Super Australia's analysis of the latest tax office regional employment reveals 65,830 workers in the Wide Bay and Sunshine Coast regions (about 33.3 per cent of workers) were underpaid their superannuation by an average of $1845 in 2015-16.

Collectively, the workers were underpaid $121.46 million in super.

ISA chief executive officer Bernie Dean said the findings showed young people, part-time, seasonal and casual employees and blue collar workers were more likely to miss out on their super payments

He said insecure employment was amplifying the problem of unpaid superannuation.

"This money should be in workers' accounts, not on the ledger of an employer who's taking advantage of lax laws and a cop-free environment," Mr Dean said.

"Most employers do the right thing and many employers already pay super fortnightly or monthly, but the time has come to make regular super payment mandatory.

"The number one policy to fix the rip-offs is to require employers to pay super at the same time as wages, rather than allow the money to be used for other things for up to four months."

Last month, the Chronicle revealed Rubicor-employed workers at a Telstra call centre in Maryborough had not been paid their superannuation entitlements.

Emails from Rubicor's financial controller John Fauvel revealed the delayed payments were due to an "unforeseen taxation payment".

A Rubicor spokesman confirmed on March 1 all Rubicor-employed workers at the Telstra site had been paid.