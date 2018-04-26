Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A report will be prepared on finding better animal management options.
A report will be prepared on finding better animal management options. Lauren Smit
Council News

Report to investigate changes to animal management program

Blake Antrobus
by
26th Apr 2018 5:00 PM

CHANGES to the Fraser Coast Regional Council's animal management program could be on the horizon depending on the outcome of a council report.

Councillors voted unanimously for a report to be prepared to investigate "suitable options" to provide after-hours and emergency animal management.

While moving the motion, councillor Paul Truscott said animal collections only occurred from Monday to Friday between 8am-3pm.

He said it was an issue regularly raised by residents in the community.

"A recent example is a dog was found shortly after 3pm on the Thursday afternoon before the Easter long weekend," Cr Truscott said.

"When the resident contacted the council they were told to let the dog go, and take a picture of it and put it on Facebook.

"While an ad on Facebook can be helpful, I don't think it's the perfect solution and doesn't solve the problem."

Cr Truscott said he hoped the report would look at ways the pound could work with organisations like the Maryborough Animal Refuge, who have staff on site around the clock. Fellow councillor James Hansen said it was a "hot issue" in the community that the council needed to fully resource.

Related Items

Show More
animal management fccouncil fccouncilmeet fraser coast regional council
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Chapman blames lack of protocol awareness in apology

    premium_icon Chapman blames lack of protocol awareness in apology

    Council News DENIS Chapman has blamed a lack of awareness of the "appropriate and transparent course to follow” during his public apology for misconduct.

    • 26th Apr 2018 5:30 PM
    WATCH: Chapman apologises for accessing mail

    WATCH: Chapman apologises for accessing mail

    Council News We're providing live coverage from Thursday's council meeting.

    IN PICS: How you marked Anzac Day on the Fraser Coast

    IN PICS: How you marked Anzac Day on the Fraser Coast

    News How you marked Anzac Day: an enormous gallery from Coast services.

    Road closed, one taken to hospital, after crash

    Road closed, one taken to hospital, after crash

    News Police directing traffic after multi-vehicle crash

    Local Partners