Report to investigate changes to animal management program

Lauren Smit

CHANGES to the Fraser Coast Regional Council's animal management program could be on the horizon depending on the outcome of a council report.

Councillors voted unanimously for a report to be prepared to investigate "suitable options" to provide after-hours and emergency animal management.

While moving the motion, councillor Paul Truscott said animal collections only occurred from Monday to Friday between 8am-3pm.

He said it was an issue regularly raised by residents in the community.

"A recent example is a dog was found shortly after 3pm on the Thursday afternoon before the Easter long weekend," Cr Truscott said.

"When the resident contacted the council they were told to let the dog go, and take a picture of it and put it on Facebook.

"While an ad on Facebook can be helpful, I don't think it's the perfect solution and doesn't solve the problem."

Cr Truscott said he hoped the report would look at ways the pound could work with organisations like the Maryborough Animal Refuge, who have staff on site around the clock. Fellow councillor James Hansen said it was a "hot issue" in the community that the council needed to fully resource.