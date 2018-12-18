Report urges retiring of council's M'boro admin building

REFURB OR REBUILD: The current state of the council's Maryborough admin building after asbestos and electrical issues were discovered last year. A consultant's report will recommend the building either be rebuilt or refurbished.

REFURB OR REBUILD: The current state of the council's Maryborough admin building after asbestos and electrical issues were discovered last year. A consultant's report will recommend the building either be rebuilt or refurbished. Contributed

THE future of the Fraser Coast Regional Council's Maryborough administration building is in jeopardy after a report found the site was at the end of its working life.

But mayor George Seymour has stopped short of announcing whether the building will be demolished or refurbished until next year.

Instead, the council will find a new home for its Maryborough office workers and vote on the future of the Kent St site in 2019.

Asbestos and electrical wiring problems were uncovered during the installation of a new air-conditioning system in December last year.

The discovery led to the closure of the 50-year-old building, with staff relocated to a temporary customer service centre on Adelaide St and other temporary office spaces in the Heritage City.

Councillors voted unanimously to approve the removal of the asbestos in January.

But an engineering report revealed the building had a number of structural defects and required a new air-conditioning system and upgrades to the water supply and sanitary drainage, electrical systems and the removal of asbestos.

The report concluded the building should be decommissioned.

Cr Seymour said a decision on administration building's future had not been reached but hinted a new structure could be on the cards.

"The exact future of the Kent St site will be determined following discussion and feedback with residents based around the needs of the council to provide services and meet community expectations," Cr Seymour said.

"It is a unique opportunity for the council and a unique opportunity for Maryborough.

"The development of a new council administration building in the Maryborough CBD will help further stimulate investment and the revitalisation of the city centre."

The removal of asbestos from the building was projected to cost ratepayers about $1 million.

Recommendations of the future of the old administration building and the development of the new one will come back to a council meeting in early 2019.