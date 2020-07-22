REPORT: Which Fraser Coast tips could be dumped

COUNCILLORS will today be asked to vote on whether several of the Fraser Coast’s smaller tips should be closed.

A report, to be tabled at today’s council meeting, weighs up the level of service at the region’s dumps against the local government best practice benchmark.

In the report, officers recommend the “consolidation of waste facilities including the closure of the Burrum Heads and Yengarie Transfer Stations.”

The report also recommends a stop to landfill operations at Granville, Tinana and Toogoom, but for these sites to kept by the council for emergency landfill.

Should councillors agree to the proposed closures, the estimated cost saving would be $410,000 per year, the report says.

It also includes a second option to close the Burrum Heads, Granville and Tinana waste facilities.

This would result in a saving of approximately $260,000 per annum, the report says.

