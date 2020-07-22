Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Some Fraser Coast waste facilities are facing closure.
Some Fraser Coast waste facilities are facing closure.
Council News

REPORT: Which Fraser Coast tips could be dumped

Jessica Cook
22nd Jul 2020 3:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

COUNCILLORS will today be asked to vote on whether several of the Fraser Coast’s smaller tips should be closed.

A report, to be tabled at today’s council meeting, weighs up the level of service at the region’s dumps against the local government best practice benchmark.

In the report, officers recommend the “consolidation of waste facilities including the closure of the Burrum Heads and Yengarie Transfer Stations.”

The report also recommends a stop to landfill operations at Granville, Tinana and Toogoom, but for these sites to kept by the council for emergency landfill.

Should councillors agree to the proposed closures, the estimated cost saving would be $410,000 per year, the report says.

It also includes a second option to close the Burrum Heads, Granville and Tinana waste facilities.

This would result in a saving of approximately $260,000 per annum, the report says.

See the full rolling coverage of the council meeting from 10am.

fccouncil waste management facility
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ARMED ROBBERY: Teen girls charged after alleged crime spree

        premium_icon ARMED ROBBERY: Teen girls charged after alleged crime spree

        Crime The girls allegedly robbed a Pialba business

        REVEALED: New data shows QLD’s most tested COVID regions

        premium_icon REVEALED: New data shows QLD’s most tested COVID regions

        Health "We’ve done around 442,000 tests in Queensland so far"

        TOP TIPS: New way for seniors to stay healthy

        premium_icon TOP TIPS: New way for seniors to stay healthy

        Health Residents from Baycrest will be part of the program