A man has reportedly been bitten by a shark at Hardy Reef this afternoon. Bev Lacey

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson told the Whitsunday Times the incident took place at Hardy Reef about 12.30pm.

The man is understood to have suffered a leg injury and is reportedly conscious.

Paramedics are en-route to the scene and the RACQ CQ Rescue Helicopter is heading to the scene.

