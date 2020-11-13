Menu
Reporter’s close call as bridge collapses

by Andrew Bucklow
13th Nov 2020 8:51 AM

 

A US TV reporter has been praised for her professionalism after a bridge she was standing on collapsed live on air.

Fox 46 Charlotte reporter Amber Roberts was doing a live cross about flooding in Alexander County in North Carolina.

Midway through her live TV report, part of the bridge was swept away by flood waters, sending her and her camera man running for their lives.

"This is incredible," Ms Roberts said. "OK, we're backing up. Just right here live on TV we saw the road collapse, the same road that we were just standing on seconds ago."

Footage of the close call has since gone viral with people stunned at how calm the reporter managed to stay.

"Amazing job keeping her composure," one Twitter user wrote.

"A raise and probably a change of underwear, I know I would need one. That was too close," another person wrote.

"How did Amber not unleash a string of obscenities that would make a sailor blush?" another added. "I would have been fined into bankruptcy by the FCC. She is a classier person than I."

