Reports of humpback whale swimming in Susan River

A MARINE rescue organisation is responding to reports a humpback whale was spotted in Susan River.

The Chronicle also received information from the public that a whale had been seen in Bunya Creek in River Heads.

The reports have not been confirmed, but a spokeswoman from ORRCA Rescue and Research said they had received information from the public about a sighting of a whale at Susan River.

The Chronicle contacted Peter Lynch from Blue Dolphin whale watching who said he had heard a similar report.

A spokeswoman from the Department of Environment and Heritage Protection said wildlife officers had not received any calls about whales in the Bunya Creek or Susan River area on Sunday.

"As humpback numbers increase, they can turn up in places they may not have been seen for many decades," the spokeswoman said.

"If you do see a whale in a coastal stream or estuary please let it swim freely so it can make its way back to the sea.

"Boaties, jet skiers, paddlers and pilots need to give whales a wide berth - at least 300 metres in the case of jet skis.

"The approach limits are available online at www.ehp.qld.gov.au/factsheets/pdf/wildlife/marine-mammal-proximity-brochure.pdf EHP officers will be monitoring the area."

The reports come a week after two humpback whales were spotted in the Burnett River.

Two whales died last week after beaching themselves on Sheridan Flats near Fraser Island.

A whale entangled in a rope was also spotted last month in Fraser Coast waters.

There are estimated to be 30,000 whales migrating this season, double the number recorded four years ago.