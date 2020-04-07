Menu
Fraser Coast Regional Council disable skate parks, playgrounds and barbecue facilities to ensure social distancing during the pandemic.
Reports of Coast residents ignoring playground ban

Shaun Ryan
, Shaun.Ryan@frasercoastchronicle.com.au
7th Apr 2020 12:01 PM
PLAYGROUNDS and public barbecue areas on the Fraser Coast are being inspected every day to ensure they have not been tampered with or used in a way that flouts health directives.

Strict social distancing rules preventing public gatherings have been implemented to help slow the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

Playgrounds, communal barbecues and other public facilities have been declared off limits.

People have been urged to stay at home and only go out when necessary, limit public gatherings to two people and keep a 1.5m distance between each other.

Fraser Coast Regional Council mayor George Seymour said officials had received a few reports that tape at public spaces had been removed.

“Our Open Space and Environment team are checking playgrounds and barbecues every day and replacing the tape where necessary,” Cr Seymour said.

Meanwhile, Cr Seymour said Fraser Coast beaches would remain open for now.

The mayor said beaches could be used for exercise – including running, swimming and taking dogs for walks.

Sunbathing at Queensland beaches, even if adhering to social distancing requirements, is not allowed.

barbecues coronavirus council news covid-19 fraser coast news hervey bay news maryborough news news parks public gatherings social distancing
