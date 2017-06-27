Reports of whale towing floats, wrapped in netting

THE RSPCA received a report on Tuesday night about a whale near Rainbow Beach towing two white floats and apparently wrapped in netting.

Environment Heritage Protection wildlife officers have not been able to confirm the report.

Should anyone on the water see the whale or any whale tangled in shark nets or fishing nets, they are encouraged to report it immediately to the RSPCA on 1300 264 625 (1300 ANIMAL).

Volunteer Marine Rescue Hervey Bay said there had been reports of a dead whale sighted between Fraser Island and the mainland.

Vice Commodore Jill Barclay said if the reports were correct, it would most likely be nature taking it's course.

"It is a long journey for these whales from the south and unfortunetely some don't make it," Ms Barclay said.

EHP officers are yet to confirm reports of a dead whale.