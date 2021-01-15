Controversial former Deputy Premier Jackie Trad could be making a return to politics sooner than expected, with reports she has been offered a lifeline by the unions.

Sky News reports union powerbrokers are canvassing Ms Trad's potential return to politics, at a federal level and has the backing to be preselected this federal election.

The Queensland boss of the United Workers Union Gary Bullock released a statement saying if Ms Trad were to return to politics the unions "will do whatever to assist that" and there are discussions in the unions about her return.

"I'd like to see her in federal politics, I think we need more people of her calibre in federal parliament," Mr Bullock's statement said.

Jackie Trad lost her South Brisbane seat at the 2020 election. Pics Tara Croser.

The marginal Federal seat of Longman, currently held by LNP MP Terry Young, has been floated as a possibility.

Ms Trad, who lost her South Brisbane seat in the 2020 state election in a decisive defeat by Greens' conqueror Amy MacMahon, three years after she only narrowly defeated same party.

Ms Trad, who won South Brisbane in a 2012 by-election after the resignation of Anna Bligh, was for years Labor's most powerful personality.

And, in her final parliamentary term Ms Trad was forced to defend a string of corruption allegations which ultimately forced her resignation as deputy premier and treasurer in May - however she was later cleared of criminal wrongdoing.

Ms Trad's reputation as an effective head kicker dominated headlines and led to claims she was calling the shots within the Palaszczuk Government.

Now, she could be given a shot at trying her hand at the federal level.

Greens MP Amy McMahon won Trad’s seat thanks to LNP preferences. Pic Annette Dew

Originally published as Reports Trad offered new political lifeline