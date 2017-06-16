Reports woman swerving across road

A WOMAN was pulled over on Ferry St after reports she was driving erratically.

Police got the call from a member of the public that a woman was allegedly swerving from one side of the road to the other.

Maryborough Police Sergeant Steve Wheeler said the driver was taken to Maryborough Hospital after the incident on Thursday afternoon where she refused to give a blood sample.

Her licence has been suspended and she is charged with failing to provide a specimen of blood.

A court date has been set for July 5.