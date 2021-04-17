Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The person was bitten by the dingo about 7.30am.
The person was bitten by the dingo about 7.30am.
News

UPDATE: Child airlifted after Fraser Island dingo attack

Carlie Walker
17th Apr 2021 8:45 AM | Updated: 9:25 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE, 9.30am

A male child has been airlifted off Fraser Island after a dingo attack.

The child reportedly suffered injuries to his thigh, buttocks, head and shoulder after being bitten by the animal.

The incident happened at a private address at Orchid Beach about 7.30pm, according to a spokeswoman from the Queensland Ambulance Service.

UPDATE, 9.15am

The Department of Environment and Science has issued a tweet saying it is aware of the incident and rangers are investigating.

A further update will be provided later on Saturday.

EARLIER, 8.45am

A patient is being treated for superficial injuries after they were reportedly attacked by a dingo on Fraser Island.

Paramedics are assessing the patient, with the rescue helicopter at the scene.

The person was bitten by the dingo about 7.30am, according to the Queensland Ambulance Service.

More to come.

Originally published as Rescue chopper at scene after Fraser dingo attack

More Stories

fraser island dingoes
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Study shows Labor in chaos

      Study shows Labor in chaos
      • 17th Apr 2021 7:43 AM

      Top Stories

        Island tourism takes $3.7 million fire hit

        Premium Content Island tourism takes $3.7 million fire hit

        News Businesses on and connected to Fraser Island lost out on an estimated $3.7 million due to the fires last year

        FESTIVAL: Opportunity to celebrate rich local heritage

        Premium Content FESTIVAL: Opportunity to celebrate rich local heritage

        News The Maryborough celebration will feature a dozen events, here’s how you can get...

        LEGACY: Remembering Prince Philip’s visit to Maryborough

        Premium Content LEGACY: Remembering Prince Philip’s visit to Maryborough

        News Prince Philip arrived at Maryborough in 1973 to present the Duke of Edinburgh...

        Store celebrates 150 years in the heritage city

        Premium Content Store celebrates 150 years in the heritage city

        News The unique store takes visitors back in time with its displays.