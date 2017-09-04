Rescue chopper at scene of motorcycle crash

UPDATE 5.25PM: A rescue helicopter is at the scene of a motorbike crash in Bidwill.
A spokeswoman from Queensland Ambulance Media said the man had suffered a suspected leg fracture and possible head injury.
It is believed he hit a tree.
Ambulance crews are also at the scene assisting the man.
EARLIER: A rescue chopper is headed to the scene of a motorbike crash in Bidwill.
The crash happened about 4.11pm on Bidwill Rd.
An ambulance crew is at the scene assisting a 46 year old man.
The nature of his injuries is unclear.
A spokesman from Queensland Ambulance Media said the man was conscious.
Additional crews are on their way to the scene.