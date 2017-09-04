29°
Rescue chopper at scene of motorcycle crash

Carlie Walker
by

UPDATE 5.25PM: A rescue helicopter is at the scene of a motorbike crash in Bidwill.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Ambulance Media said the man had suffered a suspected leg fracture and possible head injury.

It is believed he hit a tree.

Ambulance crews are also at the scene assisting the man.

EARLIER: A rescue chopper is headed to the scene of a motorbike crash in Bidwill.

The crash happened about 4.11pm on Bidwill Rd.

An ambulance crew is at the scene assisting a 46 year old man.

The nature of his injuries is unclear.

A spokesman from Queensland Ambulance Media said the man was conscious.

Additional crews are on their way to the scene.

Fraser Coast Chronicle
