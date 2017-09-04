Rescue chopper at scene of motorcycle crash

Coming from Newcastle in New South Wales, Carlie completed an arts degree before moving to the Fraser Coast. She has been with the Chronicle since 2007.

UPDATE 5.25PM: A rescue helicopter is at the scene of a motorbike crash in Bidwill.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Ambulance Media said the man had suffered a suspected leg fracture and possible head injury.

It is believed he hit a tree.

Ambulance crews are also at the scene assisting the man.

EARLIER: A rescue chopper is headed to the scene of a motorbike crash in Bidwill.

The crash happened about 4.11pm on Bidwill Rd.

An ambulance crew is at the scene assisting a 46 year old man.

The nature of his injuries is unclear.

A spokesman from Queensland Ambulance Media said the man was conscious.

Additional crews are on their way to the scene.