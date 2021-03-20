Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A baby has been flown to the Queensland Children's Hospital in a critical condition by the Bundaberg and Sunshine Coast RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopters.
A baby has been flown to the Queensland Children's Hospital in a critical condition by the Bundaberg and Sunshine Coast RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopters.
News

Man dies, baby seriously injured in single-vehicle crash

Rhylea Millar
20th Mar 2021 9:00 AM | Updated: 12:58 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Crews from RACQ LifeFlight have flown a seriously injured baby to hospital after a single vehicle crash in the Bundaberg region.

Paramedics from QAS and the Bundaberg and Sunshine Coast based rescue choppers were both tasked to the scene on Friday night.

The incident occurred when the vehicle left the road and hit a tree on the Isis Highway in Eureka at around 5.15pm.

One 28-year-old man sadly passed away at the scene and the 25-year-old female driver was transported to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

Under the care of an RACQ LifeFlight Rescue critical care doctor and QAS flight paramedic, the baby was transported to the Queensland Children's Hospital in a critical condition.

The incident is currently under investigation by the Forensic Crash Unit.

More stories

More Stories

fatal crash queensland road toll road toll road traffic crash tragedy
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    CCTV clue in sex attacker hunt

    CCTV clue in sex attacker hunt
    • 20th Mar 2021 11:28 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'Assault' and pregnancies behind 'toxic' relationship

        Premium Content 'Assault' and pregnancies behind 'toxic' relationship

        News The court heard a man accused of violence impregnated two women while he was involved with his partner

        WATCH: Games livestreamed from Fraser Coast invitational

        Premium Content WATCH: Games livestreamed from Fraser Coast invitational

        News A Hervey Bay school is set to host its annual Fraser Coast Invitational Rugby 7s at...

        REVEALED: Coast spots in line for council CCTV

        Premium Content REVEALED: Coast spots in line for council CCTV

        News A council report has revealed the places in need of CCTV installation with the...

        COURT LIST: Mums behaving badly on Coast

        Premium Content COURT LIST: Mums behaving badly on Coast

        News From drug crimes to assaults to domestic violence, here are a list of cases where...