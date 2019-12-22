Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ISLAND RESCUE: RACQ Capricorn Rescue were called to an island east of Rockhampton to transport a man in his 70s with a serious toe injury on Sunday morning.
ISLAND RESCUE: RACQ Capricorn Rescue were called to an island east of Rockhampton to transport a man in his 70s with a serious toe injury on Sunday morning.
News

Rescue chopper tasked to “remote island” after open wound injury

Sarah Barnham
, sarah.barnham@gladstoneobserver.com.au
22nd Dec 2019 12:06 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CRITICAL care paramedic was on-board a rescue helicopter tasked to treat a man with a severe toe injury this morning.

About 8am on Sunday the RACQ Capricorn Rescue helicopter was tasked to "a remote island" about 128km east of Rockhampton.

A man in his 70s suffered a serious injury to his toe. An RACQ spokesman said the man caught his toe on an unknown object, causing a "severe open wound".

The man's toe was suspected to be broken. He was on holidays from overseas with his wife at the time.

The critical care paramedic and doctor treated the man on board.

He was transported in a stable condition to the Rockhampton Base Hospital.

Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        When you’re most likely to be robbed

        premium_icon When you’re most likely to be robbed

        Crime Queensland’s peak sentencing body has released new data that shows which day is more likely for a break and enter.

        Christmas comes early for Qld tourism

        premium_icon Christmas comes early for Qld tourism

        Travel Qld tourism industry to feel $3bn windfall this holiday season

        Half-price news: Dive into a great deal this Christmas

        premium_icon Half-price news: Dive into a great deal this Christmas

        News Keep up with the conversation with our best journalism and rewards

        COUNCIL ELECTION: Meet nine candidates vying for a division

        premium_icon COUNCIL ELECTION: Meet nine candidates vying for a division

        News The Chronicle spoke with 9 people who have declared for the election