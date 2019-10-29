Menu
Environment

Two men seriously injured in shark attack

Georgia Simpson
Monique Preston
by
29th Oct 2019 10:44 AM | Updated: 11:20 AM
UPDATE 11.10am: Two men are in a serious condition and are being transported by road from Coral Sea Marina after reported shark bites in the Whitsundays.

Queensland Ambulance Services is reporting both men are on the on the way to a location on Proserpine Shute Harbour Rd where they will meet with the rescue helicopter.

The two men, both aged in their 30s, suffered from lower limb injuries and are in a serious condition.

"The male patients are back on land now. One patient's stable and the other they're still assessing. They're both conscious and breathing," a Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said.

One man has reportedly suffered serious lacerations to his foot.

The RACQ CQ Rescue Chopper has been tasked.

INITIAL 10.45am: RACQ QC Rescue and paramedics have been tasked to unconfirmed reports of shark bites in the Whitsundays.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokesperson said they received a call this morning.

The spokesperson said two people had received bites to their legs, and an ambulance was en route to Coral Sea Marina to meet the vessel.

An RACQ CQ Rescue spokesperson said the rescue chopper had been tasked to pick up two patients off a vessel.

"One is believed to be quite serious, and the other not as serious," the spokeswoman said.

More to come.

Whitsunday Times

