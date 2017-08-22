26°
WHALE RESCUE: Crews divert whales heading for shallow waters

Annie Perets
| 22nd Aug 2017 5:00 AM Updated: 7:01 AM
Marine Rescue Hervey Bay helped move a pod of whales from shallow to deep waters, off the coast of the Fraser Coast, on August 18.
Marine Rescue Hervey Bay helped move a pod of whales from shallow to deep waters, off the coast of the Fraser Coast, on August 18.

A PAIR of whales that were headed for a shallow part of the ocean had their direction diverted by a team from Marine Rescue Hervey Bay.

Vice commodore Jill Barclay said a rescue vessel drove around the humpback juveniles to change their swimming path on Friday.

"The whales were in shallow water, heading down the Great Sandy Strait where the two whales beaches themselves," Ms Barclay said.

"We were alerted by a couple of boaties that the whales were there."

Last month, two humpback whales died after they beached themselves on a sandbank near Fraser Island.

Whales often beach themselves because they are sick or weak, but Ms Barclay said that did not appear to be the case.

"They were probably just inquisitive whales, having a look around," she said.

"It was quite a different job from what we normally do, as usually it's people that we help."

Dave Marshman, who was a team member on this mission, described the whales as "spectacular" saying they were "very aware of their proximity to our small vessel."

Fraser Coast Chronicle

fraser coast hervey bay hervey bay marine rescue

