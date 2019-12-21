Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
12-week-old Candy is deaf and looking for a forever home
12-week-old Candy is deaf and looking for a forever home
News

Rescue group searches for home for deaf puppy

Sam Reynolds
, samantha.reynolds@gladstoneobserver.com.au
20th Dec 2019 5:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CANDY may not hear when you call her, but she'll make up for that with her playfulness and devotion.

Gladstone Animal Rescue Group president Judy Whicker said Candy was a cattle dog-cross-kelpie and about 12 weeks old.

"She is totally deaf so she's going to need somebody who can spend a bit of time with her," Ms Whicker said.

"Usually they find deaf dogs are very devoted to their owners because it's the person they relate to most, not being able to be with other canines."

She said Candy absolutely loved to play.

"It would be good if someone had a placid dog that would be willing to work with Candy and let her play," she said.

"She would benefit from having a playmate, but if she's with someone that can take her for walks and spend time with her as an only dog, she'd love that too."

To learn more about Candy, phone 0497 292 318

gladstone animal rescue group puppy adoption
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Christmas comes early for Qld tourism

        premium_icon Christmas comes early for Qld tourism

        Travel It’s the perfect Christmas present for the Queensland tourism industry who are set for a golden summer – in more ways than one.

        Half-price news: Dive into a great deal this Christmas

        premium_icon Half-price news: Dive into a great deal this Christmas

        News Keep up with the conversation with our best journalism and rewards

        COUNCIL ELECTION: Meet nine candidates vying for a division

        premium_icon COUNCIL ELECTION: Meet nine candidates vying for a division

        News The Chronicle spoke with 9 people who have declared for the election

        Free family Christmas church event

        premium_icon Free family Christmas church event

        News THERE will be music, munchies and markets for everyone to enjoy tomorrow night at...