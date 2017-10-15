23°
Rescue groups call for end to kitten dumping

Carlie Walker
by

AS two kittens fight to survive after they were dumped near Eli Creek, the people involved in animal rescues on the Fraser Coast have one message - people don't need to do this.

Suzie Townsend from Fraser Coast Cat Rescue said the kittens had between 60 and 80 per cent chance of survival, with both feeding well.

Di North from Fraser Coast Animal Rescue said there was many alternatives available to people other than dumping unwanted pets.

"There's no need to be dumping, there are so many alternatives," she said.

Ms North said that was what animal rescue organisations were there for - to help people and animals.

"I see a lot of posts on Facebook (about dumping)," she said.

"It's sickening that people are doing that.

"They have rescues to turn to, there's no need to do that."

Ms Townsend said a person found the kittens dumped near the creek and tried to help them.

There were four that were found and sadly two died before they went into care.

Ms Townsend fears there may have been more kittens dumped near the creek that volunteers weren't able to find.

She said overall the push to desex animals, and in particular cats, had led to a reduction in dumping and unwanted cats, so the message was getting through.

Kristy Burckhardt from Hervey Bay Veterinary Surgery said their Crittercare program was helping pet owners desex their pets without breaking the bank.

Desexing was available with a down payment of $116, with fortnightly or monthly repayments of $22 or $44 after that.

The program also had other benefits like unlimited consultations during business hours.

Hannah Morrison, a veterinary nurse with Maryborough's Walker St Veterinary Clinic said the business offered discounts through the year and worked with rescue groups to desex cats.

"A lot of rescue groups are trying to solve the problem," she said.

