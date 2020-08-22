Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A male patient was flown to Bundaberg Hospital after falling off the back of a boat.
A male patient was flown to Bundaberg Hospital after falling off the back of a boat.
News

Rescue helicopter attends to injured man after boat fall

Rhylea Millar
22nd Aug 2020 10:00 AM | Updated: 12:18 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

BUNDABERG'S RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter has flown a man to hospital after he fell off the back of a large boat.

The incident occurred in the Gladstone region yesterday afternoon, about 4.15pm, when a man aged in his 50s sustained an arm injury.

A rescue crew was tasked to the scene, north of Agnes Water and the pilot was able to land the chopper on a sandbar near the boat.

The male patient was placed onto a smaller vessel and ferried over to the helicopter, where a flight paramedic from QAS was able to start treating the his injuries.

He was flown to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

accident
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Hero dog’s tearful farewell

    Hero dog’s tearful farewell
    • 22nd Aug 2020 12:37 PM

    Just In

      Victoria records 182 new cases

      Victoria records 182 new cases
      • 22nd Aug 2020 10:56 AM

      Top Stories

        Council quizzed on cost of keeping baby building

        Premium Content Council quizzed on cost of keeping baby building

        News The council was asked about the intended use for the building

        Why worrying Coast intersection won’t get lights any time soon

        Premium Content Why worrying Coast intersection won’t get lights any time...

        News “Such a project would require a significant redesign of the road layout”