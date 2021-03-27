Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A LifeFlight Helicopter was called in to search for the boaties.
A LifeFlight Helicopter was called in to search for the boaties.
News

Rescue helicopter called in to search for boaties

Carlie Walker
27th Mar 2021 4:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Crews on board two boats have been found safe and well after a distress call was received on Saturday morning.

Emergency service crews, including the Lifelifght Rescue helicopter, were called into action to search for the boats.

The chopper was initially tasked by Queensland Police Service at first light, to locate a boat after its occupants reported it had broken down.

It's believed the boaties lost contact with authorities shortly after calling for help.

Crews searched for almost three hours, before locating the boat, about halfway between Fraser Island and the mainland.

The two people on board were safe and well.

The helicopter hovered over the boat, while rescue vessels travelled to the scene.

Once Hervey Bay Water Police arrived, the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue crew was tasked to search for another boat nearby, that was reported overdue.

 

The crew found the vessel near the northern end of Fraser Island, before determining the occupants were safe and did not require their assistance.

Originally published as Rescue helicopter called in to search for boaties

More Stories

fraser island rescue
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NAMED: Bay drug dealer sentenced in District Court

        Premium Content NAMED: Bay drug dealer sentenced in District Court

        Crime Drug dealer sold pills to undercover cops.

        Seemingly simple vote exposes deep divide in country town

        Premium Content Seemingly simple vote exposes deep divide in country town

        News A motion regarding the lease of Bauple’s recreation grounds exposed deep...

        WARNING: This M’boro robber targets pokie players after wins

        Premium Content WARNING: This M’boro robber targets pokie players after wins

        News After winning $2900 on the pokies, a man headed home. What happened next changed...

        WEEKEND READ: Behind busiest day of week for Bay court

        Premium Content WEEKEND READ: Behind busiest day of week for Bay court

        Crime In the gallery of Hervey Bay Magistrates Court.