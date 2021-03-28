Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The rescue helicopter in en route following a motorcycle crash at Benarkin this afternoon. File Photo.
The rescue helicopter in en route following a motorcycle crash at Benarkin this afternoon. File Photo.
News

Man flown to hospital following Benarkin motorbike crash

Holly Cormack
28th Mar 2021 2:10 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE 4.30PM:

The man has been airlifted to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Earlier 2.10PM:

Paramedics are on scene following a motorcycle crash in Benarkin this afternoon.

According to a QAS spokeswoman, emergency service were called to the incident on the D'Aguilar Highway and Scott Street at 1.07pm.

A man in his 50s with neck and back pain is currently being assessed.

The Rescue Helicopter is responding.

south burnett crash 2021 south burnett rescue helicopter
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police ask for public’s help to find stolen bike

        Premium Content Police ask for public’s help to find stolen bike

        News Police are seeking public assistance to help find a bicycle that was reportedly stolen from an address in Scarness.

        Coast caravan invader given second chance

        Premium Content Coast caravan invader given second chance

        News The court heard the woman had given birth 10 days ago.

        One person in serious condition after hitting tree near Bay

        Premium Content One person in serious condition after hitting tree near Bay

        News One person is in a serious condition after hitting a tree

        Rescue helicopter called in to search for boaties

        Premium Content Rescue helicopter called in to search for boaties

        News The search for the boats was carried out off the coast of Fraser Island