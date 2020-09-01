RESCUE MISSION: How sea bird was saved from certain death

LUCKY BREAK: A Brahminy kite was rescued by RSPCA Qld's Bundaberg Inspector Andrew Petrie after a fisherman found it hanging by a hook in it's beak at Coonarr Beach. Photo: Contributed

A fisherman, the RSPCA, SES and a local vet banded together to rescue a brahminy kite found hanging from a tree last week.

A man fishing at Coonarr Beach near Bundaberg called RSPCA Queensland's Bundaberg Inspector Andrew Petrie when he saw the bird hanging from a branch with a hook through its beak.

The fishing line attached to the hook had got caught on the branch and the bird was unable to free itself and couldn't fly.

Arriving at the scene it was apparent to Mr Petrie the ladder in his truck was too short to reach the stricken bird so the SES was called in to help.

The bird was too high up the tree to be reached by ladder. Photo Contributed

Their ladder couldn't reach either so they cut the branch sending both branch and bird into the water below.

Mr Petrie was able to catch it and removed the hook and line.

"Luckily I had some gloves in the car because he was understandably frightened and his talons were razor sharp," Mr Petrie said.

RSPCA Queensland's Bundaberg Inspector Andrew Petrie said the incident was a timely reminder to clean up fishing waste to avoid injuring wildlife. Photo: Contributed

"I would also like to sincerely thank the SES and the fisherman who called us."

He said the incident was a timely reminder to people to clean up their fishing waste.

"He was a beautiful bird... sadly we see birds entangled in fishing line on a regular basis," he said.

"At our Wildlife Hospital in Brisbane a pelican came in that had seven hooks in it and on it."

The brahminy kite was taken to Sugarlands Veterinary surgery where it was kept for observation overnight.

Mr Petrie was able to release the kite back into the wild on Saturday.