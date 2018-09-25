Rescue operation on Mary River after boat capsizes

A man has been slashed across the throat following an altercation at a house in Townsville.

A man has been slashed across the throat following an altercation at a house in Townsville.

UPDATE (12.12PM): PARAMEDICS have been called to assist an elderly man with asthma complications after a capsized boat was rescued from the Mary River.

Police were called to the river near Lamington Bridge after a 3m tinny capsized about 11.37am.

All aboard the boat were rescued and taken to the Prickett Aquatic Area.

Three police are on the scene.

More to come.

EARLIER: A RESCUE operation is underway after a boat capsized in the Mary River on Tuesday morning.

Police were called to an area near the Lamington Bridge about 11.37am.

The Chronicle understands multiple children were on board the boat.

More to come...