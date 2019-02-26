Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has fallen into a grave in Melbourne’s northeast. Picture: 9 News
A man has fallen into a grave in Melbourne’s northeast. Picture: 9 News
News

Melbourne man trapped in freshly dug grave

by Rohan Smith
26th Feb 2019 7:55 AM

A MAN is trapped in a grave in Melbourne's northeast after falling two metres, paramedics say.

The man in his 40s is believed to have fallen into the freshly-dug grave at Metery Road in Eltham about 7.45am today.

Paramedics were called to the site shortly before 8am. A spokeswoman for the Victorian Ambulance Service told news.com.au the man has been assessed for injuries and is being treated for an injury to one of his legs.

"He has not yet been extricated," she said.

Pictures from the scene show a ladder leading from ground level into the two-metre grave.

More to come.

editors picks eltham man melbourne rescue trapped

Top Stories

    Chopping board used as a weapon in attack on girlfriend

    premium_icon Chopping board used as a weapon in attack on girlfriend

    Crime The drawn out assault was captured on audio as the woman hit record on a phone when her partner showed signs of turning violent.

    REVEALED: Fraser Coast's $13 million infrastructure wishlist

    premium_icon REVEALED: Fraser Coast's $13 million infrastructure wishlist

    Council News The council will vote on the list at the next meeting

    ROAD RULES: Fraser Coast experiencing roundabout rage

    premium_icon ROAD RULES: Fraser Coast experiencing roundabout rage

    News “People don’t know how to signal,” she said.

    Dirt karts smoke up the track at Maryborough

    premium_icon Dirt karts smoke up the track at Maryborough

    Sport It is the club's fastest growing category.