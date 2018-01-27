Resident calls for ban on radios at sacred Fraser spot

WHEN James Bird last visited Lake McKenzie, he was expecting the usual peaceful atmosphere - instead, he received the opposite.

The tranquil setting was interrupted by the sound of a radio playing loud enough to be heard no matter where you were sitting.

Now, he is calling on Fraser Coast Regional Council to ban radios at the natural destination.

"Lake McKenzie takes you back in time," he said.

"It lets you experience what the Aboriginals experienced and the beauty they saw but a radio really takes away from all of that."

Mr Bird last visited the popular lake two years ago.

It was only while having a conversation with a friend when he was reminded of the unpleasant memory.

"It's something I've always thought very strongly about," he said.

"I really wanted to go up to them and ask them if they could turn their music down.

"We were with a tour guide at the time but it would be asking a bit much for them to go over and ask them themselves."

As far as the Mothar Mountain resident was concerned, "radio is great while on Bondi but not at Lake McKenzie".

"Sometimes you just have to ban things in order to get the message across."

That's why I'm asking for Fraser Coast Council to put a ban up to stop people from disrupting a person's experience."