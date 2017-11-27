Resident compensates council $20k for poisoning trees

Council has reached a $20,000 out of court settlement with a resident who was caught poisoning trees on the Esplanade at Point Vernon.

Council has reached a $20,000 out of court settlement with a resident who was caught poisoning trees on the Esplanade at Point Vernon. Lauren Smit

A FRASER Coast resident who was caught poisoning trees along the Esplanade has compensated the council $20,000 in an out-of-court settlement.

The man was caught on film by Fraser Coast Regional Council staff using herbicide to kill trees in the Esplanade parkland at Point Vernon.

FOLLOW MORE FCCOUNCIL STORIES HERE

As an alternative to court action, he agreed to compensate the council for the staff time involved in treating the site, removing poisoned vegetation and replanting the area.

Councillor David Lewis said the council takes any unauthorised destruction or removal of vegetation seriously.

"Where possible, (we) will pursue offenders to ensure that the community does not have to bear the cost of rehabilitating damage to community property," Cr Lewis said.