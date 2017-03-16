Resident praised for putting out air-conditioner fire

FIRE crews have praised a resident for using the correct fire extinguisher to put out an electrical fire in Hervey Bay.

Crews were called to an air-conditioner fire at 11.15pm on Wednesday and when they arrived the fire was out.

Ergon crews disconnected power to the external unit while Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews made sure the area was safe.

The fire was reported from a unit complex on Pulgul St.

Torquay Station Officer John Pappas said it was good to see the resident used the correct fire extinguisher to put out the electrical fire.