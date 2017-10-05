Resident slams council for response to private race track

A MARYBOROUGH resident has slammed the Fraser Coast Regional Council over their response to his operation of a private race track, claiming he was ordered by council to destroy it.

Bayden Bollinger said his parents invested thousands of dollars to build the race track in Teddington.

In a Facebook post to the group Maryborough Community, Mr Bollinger claimed he had been told by council he did not have the necessary permits to run the track.

He said riders from as far as Rockhampton and the Gold Coast used the track for training.

"(It) cost my parents thousands to build," Mr Bollinger said.

"Long story short they (council) were wanting money for permits and what not to be able to use the track that we privately built out of town."

Mr Bollinger contacted the council to resolve the problem.

Fraser Coast Regional Council CEO Ken Diehm said council had no concern with the race track being used privately by the residents.

"However, should the track be made available to other members of the public it is the law that planning approval is required," Mr Diehm said.

"This has been communicated to the owners today to ensure there is no confusion over the council's position."

Mr Bollinger said he had similar complaints about a year ago, when police attended over a noise complaint.

"They had (a) decibel reader which was well under the sound barrier from the front of the property... they ended up hanging around watching the young fellas train on the solo bikes," he said.

"We were told to keep doing what we were doing."

The post has attracted hundreds of likes and comments, many in support of Mr Bollinger's predicament.