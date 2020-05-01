Menu
Des Batten from Urangan with his 1976 Corvette. Photo: Alistair Brightman
News

FREEDOM: Hot rod driver ready to get on road again

Stuart Fast
1st May 2020 5:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT seems like coronavirus isolation has lasted forever.

Some relief is at hand however as the Queensland Government loosens some coronavirus restrictions tomorrow.

Residents will now be able to travel for recreation within a 50km radius.

For hot rod owner Des Batten, it means being able to again drive his prized yellow Corvette which has been sitting in his shed for months.

He has been preparing for the day by replacing the spark plugs in his car, buying a new carburettor and filling up with fuel.

Mr Batten said the 50km distance was enough to start up the hot rod and go for a leisurely drive such as along the Hervey Bay Esplanade up to Point Vernon.

He expects other motorists to have similar plans to go out driving on Saturday.

While some restrictions have been lifted, Queenslanders are still being asked to practice social distancing with outings limited to members of the same family or an individual and one friend.

All other rules including gatherings and limits on visitors remain in place during this time.

