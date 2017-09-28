Residents call of councillor/s who went through colleague's mail

SOME residents would like the councillors who tampered with their colleagues mail named and shamed while others just want them to simply grow up.

It comes after revelations councillors had been going through the mail of their colleagues.

Secure mail trays will be installed for councillors as a result following yesterday's council meeting.

Chronicle reader Kris Herron would like those councillors in the wrong named.

Janine Wells doesn't think lockable trays will solve the problem.

"Someone from council will be handling mail...lockable trays won't stop the problem,” she said.

"Vigilance is the only thing that will stop corruption and CCTV.

"Whoever commits this offence needs to be dealt with by the law.”

Sabrina Rule would like councillors to grow up.

"You're meant to be adults not bloody children,” she said.

"And isn't it a crime to open someone else's mail?”

Helen Bennett believes the mayor and councillors need to go to 'code of conduct' classes as a requirement for holding their positions in council.

Alex York wants those responsible sacked.

Paula Poole is over this council.

"All the under handed things...apologies! What happened to three warnings.”

Andrew Kite knows the solution.

"Oh Fraser Coast Regional Council, simple solution... is the envelope addressed to you? No? Then don't open it,” he said.

