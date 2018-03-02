Residents call on council to clean up Pt Vernon foreshore

SHRUB TROUBLES: resident Trevor McDonald standing amongst regrowth near Kehlet St. that should be removed. He's one of hundreds of residents calling for the Point Vernon foreshore to be maintained by the council.

A GROUP of Point Vernon residents is calling on the council to clean up the overgrown foreshore.

A petition circulated by the Point Vernon Foreshore Enhancement Group - lead by local business people who live in the suburb - calls for the council to "remove the weeds, restore our parks, remove long overgrown grass, clear out the vermin and find better ways to stop potential erosion."

It has garnered more than 690 signatures in a fortnight.

Point Vernon resident and former Fraser Coast Councillor Trevor McDonald said there had been no clear resolution from the council about how the foreshore would look.

"We have a great Esplanade that goes all the way around the Bay, and every tourist who comes here does the tourist drive along Point Vernon," Mr McDonald said.

"Tourists should see evidence of a well-managed foreshore, but I think that evidence is what's missing."

But environment councillor David Lewis said the council was trying to maintain a balance between maintaining areas for recreation and regeneration.

He said the previous mowing schedule had damaged some eroded areas along the foreshore.

Developer and Point Vernon resident Glen Winney said there was a "growing anger" in the community on how the foreshore was being maintained.

"It's a show-piece for all of Hervey Bay and the residents, but now it's looking unkempt" Mr Winney said.

Real estate agent and resident Malcolm Quinn, who has lived in the area for more than 10 years, said the current state of the foreshore is the worst he's ever seen it in.

"It's a huge matter of concern for residents... it's our number one show-piece and it needs to be kept in a beautiful capacity," Mr Quinn said.

Mr Quinn and Mr Winney said their concerns about the foreshore were separate from any business interests, saying it was "everyone's business to have a pristine foreshore."