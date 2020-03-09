Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Pelican resting at Burrum Heads
Pelican resting at Burrum Heads
News

Residents can have say on developing community plans

Carlie Walker
9th Mar 2020 3:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HOWARD and Burrum Heads residents have been encouraged to have their say on the development of 10-year community plans for their areas.

Director of Development and Community Gerard Carlyon said the council was currently working through a process to develop plans outlining the Howard District and Burrum Heads communities’ vision and priorities for the next decade.

“These plans will set a vision for the future and provide a foundation for residents, businesses, community groups and the council to work together to enhance our local communities,” Mr Carlyon said.

“Community Plan Development Groups have been established for each of the communities involved in the planning process.”

“The feedback gathered now will assist the Community Plan Development Groups as they work through the plans in detail in coming months.”

Local residents can have their say by completing an online survey via the Howard District and Burrum Heads Community Plans project page at https://frasercoast.engagementhub.com.au/

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Council candidates share political pasts, alliances

        premium_icon Council candidates share political pasts, alliances

        Council News Each candidate has shared their political backgrounds

        State Government commits to upgrading 25 bus stops

        premium_icon State Government commits to upgrading 25 bus stops

        News Accessibiity and shelter upgrades will be carried out

        Hammer, tomahawk allegedly used in Bay hold-up

        premium_icon Hammer, tomahawk allegedly used in Bay hold-up

        Crime The two allegedly demanded money from the cash register

        The Fraser Coast experiences a wet start to the week

        premium_icon The Fraser Coast experiences a wet start to the week

        News Wet weather has hit the Fraser Coast, with warnings issued and over 34mm of rain so...