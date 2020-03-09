Residents can have say on developing community plans

HOWARD and Burrum Heads residents have been encouraged to have their say on the development of 10-year community plans for their areas.

Director of Development and Community Gerard Carlyon said the council was currently working through a process to develop plans outlining the Howard District and Burrum Heads communities’ vision and priorities for the next decade.

“These plans will set a vision for the future and provide a foundation for residents, businesses, community groups and the council to work together to enhance our local communities,” Mr Carlyon said.

“Community Plan Development Groups have been established for each of the communities involved in the planning process.”

“The feedback gathered now will assist the Community Plan Development Groups as they work through the plans in detail in coming months.”

Local residents can have their say by completing an online survey via the Howard District and Burrum Heads Community Plans project page at https://frasercoast.engagementhub.com.au/