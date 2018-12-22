Menu
Wondunna House Fire - QPS, QFES and ambulance all responded to a house fire on Bay Park Road. Cody Fox
News

Residents escape injury in Wondunna house fire

Jessica Lamb
by
22nd Dec 2018 5:28 PM

RESIDENTS have escaped injury after a fire started in their Wondunna home.

Two fire crews, paramedics and police were called to the Bay Park Rd property about 3.15pm this afternoon.

Wondunna House Fire - QPS, QFES and ambulance all responded to a house fire on Bay Park Road. Cody Fox

The Chronicle understands the fire was caused by burning incense and originated in a rear bedroom of the home.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman confirmed the fire was quickly contained and extinguished by 3.46pm.

Wondunna House Fire - QPS, QFES and ambulance all responded to a house fire on Bay Park Road. Cody Fox

No-one was injured in the blaze and the house required smoke ventilation.

