Residents escape injury in Wondunna house fire

Wondunna House Fire - QPS, QFES and ambulance all responded to a house fire on Bay Park Road. Cody Fox

RESIDENTS have escaped injury after a fire started in their Wondunna home.

Two fire crews, paramedics and police were called to the Bay Park Rd property about 3.15pm this afternoon.

The Chronicle understands the fire was caused by burning incense and originated in a rear bedroom of the home.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman confirmed the fire was quickly contained and extinguished by 3.46pm.

No-one was injured in the blaze and the house required smoke ventilation.