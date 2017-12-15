Residents fury as historic trees cut down

STANDING at 60ft, the Kauri Pines of Toogoom were a part of the area's history.

Now, the entry into Toogoom where two of the grand pines stood has been stripped and residents say it was without their permission.

Neighbours Corinne Kitching and Ted Puller were shocked to see the two historic trees had been removed. Inge Hansen

"We were under the belief the trees wouldn't be touched but we drove past one day and they were gone," Toogoom resident, Corinne Kitching said.

"They cut it down, raked it up and there was no trace of them existing."

It came as the development of a housing estate on O'Regan's Creek Rd and Carkeet Rd in Toogoom was proposed.

Many residents of Toogoom opposed the development on a count of removing old growth Kauri Pines on site and the removal of Brolga habitat.

In a Development Application Decision Notice issued on December 2, 2015 it was condirmed the Kauri Pines would be protected with the development of the housing estate.

The Kauri Pines are believed to have been cut down after Toogoom residents were promised they'd be protected. Contributed

In the document which was provided to the Chronicle, it states through Vegetation Protection, it would "retain and protect the existing Kauri pines on the site".

It was also noted it would "ensure that any existing street trees located within the O'Regan Creek Rd and Carkeet Rd reserve are not removed, damaged, destroyed or lopped without approval from Council."

Another long-time Toogoom resident, Ted Puller said he suspected someone had made quite a large sum of money from the trees removal.

"There were two or three Kauri Pine which would have had a diameter of 1.5m and 60ft high," he said.

"They were fully mature so if they've taken them down and had them milled it would be at least $35,000 they'd have gained."

When approached for comment, Fraser Coast Regional Council confirmed they had been contacted by residents regarding the matter and was investigating.

However, "it would be inappropriate to comment further until the investigation had been completed".

Since their removal, a house has begun to be constructed on site which residents are concerned will cause a "blind corner" for traffic.

After lodging an enquiry to Council, it is understood residents were due to receive a response by Sunday this week however as of Thursday, have not yet received one.

Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders said if the trees were cut down illegally, he would investigate the matter.