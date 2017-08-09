24°
Residents give their all for tourism

9th Aug 2017 5:00 AM
Justin Bayliss.
Justin Bayliss. Contributed.

IN A bid to make Hervey Bay's tourism service the best in the country, Five Star Experiences consultant Justin Bayliss will present a day long course to help industry workers deliver an even better service to visitors.

Fraser Coast Tourism and Events general manager Martin Simons said they would team up with Mr Bayliss on August 22-23 to offer training for the region's residents.

Mr Simons said customer service and the welcome the Fraser Coast gave as a tourist destination were crucial to the region and the referral business that would generate.

"There are some terrific examples of great customer service on the Fraser Coast and there are also some on the other end of the scale,” he said.

"What this program seeks to do is to raise the bar so it is an area we become noted for as a tourist region.

"We are not there yet.

"This sort of training is an ongoing need and it is an area where FCTE is focussing on its own performance and has allocated additional budget in the new financial year to extend the abilities of its own staff and large volunteer network.”

Mr Bayliss said the program would provide the essential skills to give visitors a personalised experience so they leave with fond memories of their time in the Fraser Coast region and a genuine appreciation for the place and its people.

"The idea is to give tourists an experience they loved so they returned, stayed longer and would tell their family and friends about it,” he said.

"The one-day course in Hervey Bay has one simple aim, to help people learn how to deliver a more personalised and extremely friendly welcome to visitors.

"If locals aren't welcoming visitors to the region to the best of their potential, then they aren't doing their bit for the community.

"As locals, whether we realise it or not, we all own a part of the tourism industry.

"We're all part of it and the more we individually contribute to it, the more we individually gain.

"The knock-on effect is more visitors - greater yield.

"If the tourism yield goes up, there's more money to be spent in the local areas.”

Fraser Coast Tourism and Events and Mr Bayliss will present the Fraser Coast Welcome Program free to participants from 9am to 3.30pm in Hervey Bay on August 22 and Maryborough on August 23.

Register by following these links:

Topics:  fcbusiness fccommunity fctourism fcwhaton fcwhatson

