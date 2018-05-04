Residents invited on a mural tour through M'boro

SIGHT TO SEE: Brisbane artist Nigel Zschech was commissioned by the Maryborough Mural Project to airbrush the Our World mural onto the Telstra building near Queens Park.

SIX new murals have been recently finished in the Heritage City, and will be officially launched to the public on Saturday through two special tours.

The works of art are part of the Maryborough Mural Project, which hopes to have a total of 30 murals complete by July.

The newest additions bring the tally to 23.

Project co-founder Elizabeth Lowrie said artists had poured heart and soul into beautifying the town.

She encourages everyone, including those popping into town to vote for the election, to come along.

"If you are in town to vote then why not attend one of these opening sessions at 9am or 11.30am - see these murals first hand," Ms Lowrie said.

"This work could not have been done if it was not for the support of Maryborough businesses and its volunteer community."

The first tour will start at 9am. Participants will meet at Queens Park at the back of the Telstra building.

This group will visit murals Our World (pictured), The Brewer, and Comet Man Murals.

Then at 11.30am, attendees are asked to meet at Bazaar St outside the Fraser Coast Chronicle to see murals Prime Minister Fisher, The Goat Race and Out of Work.

Federal Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien, who would be in attendance, said the project gave the town a special touch.

"The mural project is promoting Maryborough as a place of artistic creativity and rejuvenating the city, attracting people to see the art and learn about its significance," Mr O'Brien said.

"Each mural tells a particular story, in great detail, and is a credit to the talented artist. I encourage everyone to come along and admire the artistry."

Fraser Coast Councillor James Hansen used his discretionary funds to pay for some of the works.

"I am proud to have supported the mural project since its inception," Cr Hansen said.

"I hope the people of Maryborough find some time on election day to show their appreciation."