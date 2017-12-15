Residents not enlightened by Coast's Christmas competition

Doug Paterson's Christmas lights display along Collins St in Torquay. Mr Paterson has said the current council-run competition discourages individual houses from entering.

BACK in the day, Doug Paterson's street used to light up the Fraser Coast.

But now, the Torquay resident's house is one of the only ones in the street to light up this festive season.

Mr Paterson said this was because the council cancelled their Christmas light competition for individual houses, which he claims discourages people from participating.

"Because we're one of the only ones with lights in the street we can't enter the current competition because of the new regulations," Mr Paterson said.

"The prices they give are very small, sending people to go around and judge houses."

The council discontinued the annual competition due to the steady decline of entries over the years.

The current competition allows Fraser Coast streets to enter for a chance to win the title of Christmas Street.

Councillor Paul Truscott said it was the most cost-effective to run.

"It was difficult to get the interest and support from sponsors for the competition, there were only about 35 entrants across the Fraser Coast for last year's competition," Cr Truscott said.

"The council is in a lose-lose situation, because if we put money towards Christmas decorations then people will say it's a waste of money, and if we don't then people will say the council is not into the Christmas spirit, it's trying to find an acceptable balance."

But Mr Paterson wants to see the old competition returned.

"Reinstating it will encourage people to participate, and put more out for their kids," he said.

"You either want it, or don't want it."

Maryborough resident Stanley Pidgeon, who has put lights outside his house on Gallipoli St for the last 30 years, agrees.

"I feel sorry for the people who have worked for the last 11-12 months spending all that time getting ready, only to find there's no competition," Mr Pidgeon said.

"The old competition definitely needs to continue.