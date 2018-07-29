Residents plant tree for the love of planet Earth

NATIONAL TREE DAY: Planting at a reserve on Doolong Rd to celebrate National Tree Day, Hervey Bay's Jane Barnes gets some help from visiting Japanese teacher Miyuki Nakaoka.

NATIONAL TREE DAY: Planting at a reserve on Doolong Rd to celebrate National Tree Day, Hervey Bay's Jane Barnes gets some help from visiting Japanese teacher Miyuki Nakaoka. Alistair Brightman

AVID gardener Jane Barnes has planted hundreds of trees throughout the world, and yesterday she helped make Hervey Bay's future a little greener.

In celebration of National Tree Day, members of the public were invited to plant trees at a reserve on Doolong Rd.

It has become an annual tradition for die-hard green thumb Ms Barnes, this year she planted mainly grasses and rushes.

"When I saw deserts in my 20s, it was the beginning of me valuing trees and seeing how important they are,” Ms Barnes

"I love trees - without them we would die, and they would die without us.

"I have planted hundreds of trees, some even in India.”

Teacher Miyuki Nakaoka is currently on an exchange with students from Japan, and is staying with the Hervey Bay retiree for the two-week visit.

For her, getting busy in the dirt alongside other members of the community was a unique experience.

"Before coming to Australia, I didn't think about trees or the environment,” Ms Nakaoka said.

"The day made you think about the universe.

"I want to do something similar when I'm back in Japan.”