Residents plea for crucial fix to Aldershot drainage issues

ALDERSHOT MEETING: Councillors during their ordinary meeting at the Aldershot Community Centre on yesterday. A number of residents from town spoke to the Chronicle about the need for better drainage and road infrastructure around the area.

ALDERSHOT MEETING: Councillors during their ordinary meeting at the Aldershot Community Centre on yesterday. A number of residents from town spoke to the Chronicle about the need for better drainage and road infrastructure around the area. Blake Antrobus

ALDERSHOT residents have called on Fraser Coast councillors to spend more time in town and help solve critical drainage problems that continue to impact the town.

Members of the Aldershot District Community Association and residents around town took the stand during public participation at yesterday's meeting at the Aldershot Community Centre.

It was the first time the Fraser Coast Regional Council held an ordinary council meeting in the regional Maryborough town.

The Chronicle spoke with a number of residents about what they wanted the council fix in the town, with many emphasising the need for proper drainage infrastructure around properties.

ADCA secretary Kathy McEwan said many residents had to pay for pipes along the road in order to fix potential flooding issues.

She said she wanted to see councillors visit more often and listen to their issues.

"Because we're an ageing community out here most of us are pensioners, so we can't afford that,” Ms McEwan said.

"We think because it's council property it should be council's responsibility.

"We have a lot of troubles with mosquitoes out here, some of us have had Ross River Fever... we're hoping they can do something.”

Ms McEwan said she was otherwise happy to see other councillors take an active interest in the problems impacting the town.

The council regularly hosts meeting in rural Fraser Coast towns through the year, with another two to be held in Brooweena and Glenwood later this year.

Similar meetings have been hosted in Poona, Howard, Burrum Heads and Tiaro over the last year.