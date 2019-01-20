Menu
Pilot St residents Rene burgess and Kerry Anne Kennedy managed to bring the cutting of a tree at the road to a halt... for now. Annie Perets
Residents protest to save beloved tree in Urangan

Annie Perets
20th Jan 2019 11:54 AM
QUICK action by Urangan residents has prevented the removal of the tallest tree in Pilot St...for now.

Kerry Anne Kennedy and Rene Burgess were prepared to stand in front of chainsaws when they discovered workers from a tree removal company in front of their homes on Friday.

The Chronicle understands the tree, which is on private land, was going to be cut down for safety reasons as it has branches hanging over the nearby caravan park.

Ms Kennedy cancelled her morning plans to protest to save the tree, which has a sentimental value to her.

The tree is home to a number of birds including a magpie family.

Ms Kennedy helped raise one of the magpies, who she named Chookie, after he fell out of the tree.

He has since returned to his family.

Magpie Chookie, who is one of the magpies who lives at the tree on Pilot St, Urangan. Contributed

"There is a hollow that fills with water in that tree that the lorikeets drink from,” Ms Kennedy said.

"In addition of course there is the aesthetic value of this magnificent tree to our streetscape.”

The pair sighed with relief as workers began to pack up their tools yesterday as it was announced that more consultation would take place.

They warn that if the chainsaws return, there will be "drama.”

Recently, palm trees were cleared from Seafront Oval.

