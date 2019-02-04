Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Freshwater crocodile spotted on O'Reilly St, Mundingburra on Sunday night in midst of Townsville floods. Picture: Supplied/Erin Hahn
Freshwater crocodile spotted on O'Reilly St, Mundingburra on Sunday night in midst of Townsville floods. Picture: Supplied/Erin Hahn
News

Crocs washed onto the streets as rivers rise

by CLARE ARMSTRONG, MADURA MCCORMACK, SAM BIDEY
4th Feb 2019 4:55 AM

TOWNSVILLE residents have reported several crocodile sightings across the city as floodwaters continue to rise.

A three metre crocodile was reportedly sighted by emergency services on Bowen Rd near Rosslea on Sunday night.

Erin Hahn shared a photo of a freshwater crocodile spotted in front of her father Shaun's house on O'Reilly St, Mundingburra.

"He saw a small freshwater croc and called my family out to look," she said.

"[The] property is fine, water lapping at the footpath.

"[The croc] swam off back down the street."

Ms Hahn said her father had once lived in the Northern Territory and wasn't bothered by the crocodile.

Freshwater crocodile spotted climbing a tree to escape floodwaters on Sunday afternoon.
Freshwater crocodile spotted climbing a tree to escape floodwaters on Sunday afternoon.

Earlier today resident Helen Murdoch shared a photo of a freshwater crocodile climbing a tree to avoid rapidly flowing floodwaters was shared to a Facebook page for residents in Annandale.

The reptile was spotted by Ms Murdoch's friend roughly between Palmetum and the Good Shepherd Home.

More Stories

Show More
crocodiles editors picks flooding townsville

Top Stories

    Wildlife sanctuary starts a new chapter post controversy

    premium_icon Wildlife sanctuary starts a new chapter post controversy

    News Many changes have been made to the Maryborough centre since the former manager was stood down.

    Coast teens to represent Queensland in National Hockey comp

    premium_icon Coast teens to represent Queensland in National Hockey comp

    Hockey A number of teens have been selected for the U15 QLD teams

    Pool shark cues up for World 8-Ball competition

    premium_icon Pool shark cues up for World 8-Ball competition

    Sport A Wide Bay local will be taking on the world's best

    Sports Precinct lights powered on ahead of opening day

    premium_icon Sports Precinct lights powered on ahead of opening day

    Council News Project staff tested the lights ahead of the carnival opening day